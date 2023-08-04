Qurate Retail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Friday reported net income of $107…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Friday reported net income of $107 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period.

