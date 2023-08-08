Quotient Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

