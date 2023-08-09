QuinStreet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.9…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.9 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $580.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

