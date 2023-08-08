QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $665.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.8 million.

