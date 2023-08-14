QuickLogic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

