Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $165.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.6 billion to $20 billion.

