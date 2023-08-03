Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.4…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $137.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140.5 million to $141.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $553 million to $555 million.

