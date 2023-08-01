Quaker Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.3 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $495.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.9 million.

