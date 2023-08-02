Qorvo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.6 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $651.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $985 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

