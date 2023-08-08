Qiagen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.8…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $494.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $493.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.