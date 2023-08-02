Q2 Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $154.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $153.5 million to $156.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $628 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.