Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

