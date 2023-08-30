Pure Storage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $688.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $681.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million.

