Puma Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

