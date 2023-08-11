Psychemedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Friday reported a loss of $726,000 in its…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Friday reported a loss of $726,000 in its second quarter.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

