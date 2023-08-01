Prudential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.94 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $12.64 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.