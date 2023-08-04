Proto Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of $383,000 in its second quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRLB

