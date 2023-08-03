Prothena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its second…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.03.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

