Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $221.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $101.6 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $852.2 million.

