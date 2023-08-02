ProPetro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.3 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.7 million.

