Progyny: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $279.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.1 million.

