Procore Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $228.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $234 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $921 million to $924 million.

