ProAssurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $282.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.4 million.

