Priority Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $612,000 in its second quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $182.3 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $765 million to $780 million.

