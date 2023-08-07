Primoris Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported net income of $39 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported net income of $39 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

