Prestige Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $279.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.

Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings to be $4.27 to $4.32 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.