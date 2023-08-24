CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|614¾
|615
|598¼
|604
|—8½
|Dec
|642¼
|642½
|626½
|631¾
|—8
|Mar
|666½
|668
|653
|658
|—7½
|May
|680¾
|683¼
|669¼
|674¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|687½
|689½
|677
|681½
|—5¾
|Sep
|697¼
|697½
|687¼
|690½
|—5¼
|Dec
|708¼
|709¼
|698¼
|700¾
|—5½
|Mar
|709½
|711½
|709¼
|709¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 61,310.
|Wed.’s sales 78,901
|Wed.’s open int 385,159
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|476¼
|480½
|468½
|473¾
|—2½
|Dec
|490½
|494½
|483½
|489¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|504
|507¾
|498
|503½
|—
|¼
|May
|511½
|515¼
|506
|511½
|+¼
|Jul
|515¼
|518½
|510¼
|515
|+¼
|Sep
|508½
|509½
|503¾
|507¼
|+¼
|Dec
|507
|510
|505¼
|509½
|+1¾
|Mar
|519¾
|519¾
|516¼
|516¾
|—1
|May
|522¼
|522¼
|522¼
|522¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|492
|495
|490¾
|490¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|491½
|491½
|491½
|491½
|—1
|Est. sales 245,868.
|Wed.’s sales 267,381
|Wed.’s open int 1,294,794
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|441¾
|469½
|441½
|463¾
|+19¼
|Dec
|470½
|495½
|465¾
|487¼
|+16¾
|Mar
|490¾
|506½
|490¾
|501¼
|+18¾
|Est. sales 1,241.
|Wed.’s sales 1,285
|Wed.’s open int 4,379,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1359½
|1370¾
|1352
|1362½
|+3
|Nov
|1360
|1372¼
|1356½
|1368¾
|+8¼
|Jan
|1370¾
|1382¾
|1368
|1381
|+10
|Mar
|1374½
|1387¼
|1373
|1385¾
|+11
|May
|1378½
|1389¾
|1376
|1388
|+10½
|Jul
|1380¼
|1389
|1375¾
|1387¼
|+10
|Aug
|1360½
|1366¾
|1355¼
|1365¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|1315½
|1321½
|1314¼
|1321¼
|+7½
|Nov
|1295¼
|1302¾
|1291¾
|1301¼
|+6¼
|Jan
|1304
|1307
|1301¾
|1306
|+6
|Est. sales 148,575.
|Wed.’s sales 186,057
|Wed.’s open int 673,113,
|up 7,409
