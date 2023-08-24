CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 614¾ 615 598¼ 604 —8½ Dec 642¼ 642½ 626½ 631¾ —8 Mar 666½ 668 653 658 —7½ May 680¾ 683¼ 669¼ 674¼ —6¾ Jul 687½ 689½ 677 681½ —5¾ Sep 697¼ 697½ 687¼ 690½ —5¼ Dec 708¼ 709¼ 698¼ 700¾ —5½ Mar 709½ 711½ 709¼ 709¼ —5¾ Est. sales 61,310. Wed.’s sales 78,901 Wed.’s open int 385,159 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 476¼ 480½ 468½ 473¾ —2½ Dec 490½ 494½ 483½ 489¼ —1¼ Mar 504 507¾ 498 503½ — ¼ May 511½ 515¼ 506 511½ +¼ Jul 515¼ 518½ 510¼ 515 +¼ Sep 508½ 509½ 503¾ 507¼ +¼ Dec 507 510 505¼ 509½ +1¾ Mar 519¾ 519¾ 516¼ 516¾ —1 May 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ — ¼ Dec 492 495 490¾ 490¾ —1¼ Dec 491½ 491½ 491½ 491½ —1 Est. sales 245,868. Wed.’s sales 267,381 Wed.’s open int 1,294,794 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 441¾ 469½ 441½ 463¾ +19¼ Dec 470½ 495½ 465¾ 487¼ +16¾ Mar 490¾ 506½ 490¾ 501¼ +18¾ Est. sales 1,241. Wed.’s sales 1,285 Wed.’s open int 4,379, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1359½ 1370¾ 1352 1362½ +3 Nov 1360 1372¼ 1356½ 1368¾ +8¼ Jan 1370¾ 1382¾ 1368 1381 +10 Mar 1374½ 1387¼ 1373 1385¾ +11 May 1378½ 1389¾ 1376 1388 +10½ Jul 1380¼ 1389 1375¾ 1387¼ +10 Aug 1360½ 1366¾ 1355¼ 1365¾ +9¼ Sep 1315½ 1321½ 1314¼ 1321¼ +7½ Nov 1295¼ 1302¾ 1291¾ 1301¼ +6¼ Jan 1304 1307 1301¾ 1306 +6 Est. sales 148,575. Wed.’s sales 186,057 Wed.’s open int 673,113, up 7,409

