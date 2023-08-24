Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

August 24, 2023, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 614¾ 615 598¼ 604 —8½
Dec 642¼ 642½ 626½ 631¾ —8
Mar 666½ 668 653 658 —7½
May 680¾ 683¼ 669¼ 674¼ —6¾
Jul 687½ 689½ 677 681½ —5¾
Sep 697¼ 697½ 687¼ 690½ —5¼
Dec 708¼ 709¼ 698¼ 700¾ —5½
Mar 709½ 711½ 709¼ 709¼ —5¾
Est. sales 61,310. Wed.’s sales 78,901
Wed.’s open int 385,159
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 476¼ 480½ 468½ 473¾ —2½
Dec 490½ 494½ 483½ 489¼ —1¼
Mar 504 507¾ 498 503½ ¼
May 511½ 515¼ 506 511½
Jul 515¼ 518½ 510¼ 515
Sep 508½ 509½ 503¾ 507¼
Dec 507 510 505¼ 509½ +1¾
Mar 519¾ 519¾ 516¼ 516¾ —1
May 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ ¼
Dec 492 495 490¾ 490¾ —1¼
Dec 491½ 491½ 491½ 491½ —1
Est. sales 245,868. Wed.’s sales 267,381
Wed.’s open int 1,294,794
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 441¾ 469½ 441½ 463¾ +19¼
Dec 470½ 495½ 465¾ 487¼ +16¾
Mar 490¾ 506½ 490¾ 501¼ +18¾
Est. sales 1,241. Wed.’s sales 1,285
Wed.’s open int 4,379, up 23
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1359½ 1370¾ 1352 1362½ +3
Nov 1360 1372¼ 1356½ 1368¾ +8¼
Jan 1370¾ 1382¾ 1368 1381 +10
Mar 1374½ 1387¼ 1373 1385¾ +11
May 1378½ 1389¾ 1376 1388 +10½
Jul 1380¼ 1389 1375¾ 1387¼ +10
Aug 1360½ 1366¾ 1355¼ 1365¾ +9¼
Sep 1315½ 1321½ 1314¼ 1321¼ +7½
Nov 1295¼ 1302¾ 1291¾ 1301¼ +6¼
Jan 1304 1307 1301¾ 1306 +6
Est. sales 148,575. Wed.’s sales 186,057
Wed.’s open int 673,113, up 7,409

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up