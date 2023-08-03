CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 639¼ 648¼ 626½ 628¾ —11¼ Dec 667 675½ 654¼ 657 —10¼ Mar 691 698½ 680 683¼ —8 May 704¾ 710¾ 694¾ 697¾ —7 Jul 706¼ 714¾ 701½ 704¾ —4½ Sep 719 721¾ 711¼ 713 —4¼ Dec 723¼ 732 720½ 725¾ —1¼ Est. sales 115,491. Wed.’s sales 167,661 Wed.’s open int 329,677, up 5,088 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 486¼ 489¾ 480½ 481 —7¼ Dec 499 502¾ 493¼ 493¾ —6¾ Mar 512¾ 516¼ 506¾ 507½ —6½ May 522¼ 524 515 515½ —6¾ Jul 525¼ 528¼ 519½ 519¾ —7 Sep 513½ 517¼ 510¼ 510½ —4¾ Dec 511½ 514¼ 508½ 508¾ —4½ Mar 519½ 523 518 518 —3¾ May 524¾ 524¾ 523¼ 523¼ —3 Jul 524¾ 524¾ 524½ 524½ —3½ Dec 487 488 487 488 —1 Dec 481 488 481 484½ Est. sales 255,672. Wed.’s sales 521,681 Wed.’s open int 1,300,649 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 430½ 438 428¾ 429½ —4¾ Dec 452½ 456¾ 447¼ 448¼ —5 Mar 467¾ 472 467¾ 472 +3 May 475 475 475 475 — ¾ Est. sales 348. Wed.’s sales 431 Wed.’s open int 4,543 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1431 1445 1428¾ 1430 +¼ Sep 1376 1397½ 1375¾ 1382 +5½ Nov 1321½ 1337¼ 1318½ 1325¾ +4½ Jan 1330¼ 1346 1327¼ 1334½ +4½ Mar 1329 1344¼ 1326 1333 +3¾ May 1329¾ 1344½ 1327 1334 +4¼ Jul 1328 1341½ 1325¼ 1332 +4¼ Aug 1306¾ 1320¾ 1305¾ 1315¾ +7½ Sep 1269½ 1271 1268 1271 +5 Nov 1249¾ 1260¼ 1246¼ 1253½ +4¼ Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 +2¼ Est. sales 137,711. Wed.’s sales 206,257 Wed.’s open int 639,695

