CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|639¼
|648¼
|626½
|628¾
|—11¼
|Dec
|667
|675½
|654¼
|657
|—10¼
|Mar
|691
|698½
|680
|683¼
|—8
|May
|704¾
|710¾
|694¾
|697¾
|—7
|Jul
|706¼
|714¾
|701½
|704¾
|—4½
|Sep
|719
|721¾
|711¼
|713
|—4¼
|Dec
|723¼
|732
|720½
|725¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 115,491.
|Wed.’s sales 167,661
|Wed.’s open int 329,677,
|up 5,088
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|486¼
|489¾
|480½
|481
|—7¼
|Dec
|499
|502¾
|493¼
|493¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|512¾
|516¼
|506¾
|507½
|—6½
|May
|522¼
|524
|515
|515½
|—6¾
|Jul
|525¼
|528¼
|519½
|519¾
|—7
|Sep
|513½
|517¼
|510¼
|510½
|—4¾
|Dec
|511½
|514¼
|508½
|508¾
|—4½
|Mar
|519½
|523
|518
|518
|—3¾
|May
|524¾
|524¾
|523¼
|523¼
|—3
|Jul
|524¾
|524¾
|524½
|524½
|—3½
|Dec
|487
|488
|487
|488
|—1
|Dec
|481
|488
|481
|484½
|Est. sales 255,672.
|Wed.’s sales 521,681
|Wed.’s open int 1,300,649
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|430½
|438
|428¾
|429½
|—4¾
|Dec
|452½
|456¾
|447¼
|448¼
|—5
|Mar
|467¾
|472
|467¾
|472
|+3
|May
|475
|475
|475
|475
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 348.
|Wed.’s sales 431
|Wed.’s open int 4,543
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1431
|1445
|1428¾
|1430
|+¼
|Sep
|1376
|1397½
|1375¾
|1382
|+5½
|Nov
|1321½
|1337¼
|1318½
|1325¾
|+4½
|Jan
|1330¼
|1346
|1327¼
|1334½
|+4½
|Mar
|1329
|1344¼
|1326
|1333
|+3¾
|May
|1329¾
|1344½
|1327
|1334
|+4¼
|Jul
|1328
|1341½
|1325¼
|1332
|+4¼
|Aug
|1306¾
|1320¾
|1305¾
|1315¾
|+7½
|Sep
|1269½
|1271
|1268
|1271
|+5
|Nov
|1249¾
|1260¼
|1246¼
|1253½
|+4¼
|Nov
|1195
|1195
|1195
|1195
|+2¼
|Est. sales 137,711.
|Wed.’s sales 206,257
|Wed.’s open int 639,695
