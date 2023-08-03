Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 1:54 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 639¼ 648¼ 626½ 628¾ —11¼
Dec 667 675½ 654¼ 657 —10¼
Mar 691 698½ 680 683¼ —8
May 704¾ 710¾ 694¾ 697¾ —7
Jul 706¼ 714¾ 701½ 704¾ —4½
Sep 719 721¾ 711¼ 713 —4¼
Dec 723¼ 732 720½ 725¾ —1¼
Est. sales 115,491. Wed.’s sales 167,661
Wed.’s open int 329,677, up 5,088
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 486¼ 489¾ 480½ 481 —7¼
Dec 499 502¾ 493¼ 493¾ —6¾
Mar 512¾ 516¼ 506¾ 507½ —6½
May 522¼ 524 515 515½ —6¾
Jul 525¼ 528¼ 519½ 519¾ —7
Sep 513½ 517¼ 510¼ 510½ —4¾
Dec 511½ 514¼ 508½ 508¾ —4½
Mar 519½ 523 518 518 —3¾
May 524¾ 524¾ 523¼ 523¼ —3
Jul 524¾ 524¾ 524½ 524½ —3½
Dec 487 488 487 488 —1
Dec 481 488 481 484½
Est. sales 255,672. Wed.’s sales 521,681
Wed.’s open int 1,300,649
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 430½ 438 428¾ 429½ —4¾
Dec 452½ 456¾ 447¼ 448¼ —5
Mar 467¾ 472 467¾ 472 +3
May 475 475 475 475 ¾
Est. sales 348. Wed.’s sales 431
Wed.’s open int 4,543
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1431 1445 1428¾ 1430
Sep 1376 1397½ 1375¾ 1382 +5½
Nov 1321½ 1337¼ 1318½ 1325¾ +4½
Jan 1330¼ 1346 1327¼ 1334½ +4½
Mar 1329 1344¼ 1326 1333 +3¾
May 1329¾ 1344½ 1327 1334 +4¼
Jul 1328 1341½ 1325¼ 1332 +4¼
Aug 1306¾ 1320¾ 1305¾ 1315¾ +7½
Sep 1269½ 1271 1268 1271 +5
Nov 1249¾ 1260¼ 1246¼ 1253½ +4¼
Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 +2¼
Est. sales 137,711. Wed.’s sales 206,257
Wed.’s open int 639,695

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

