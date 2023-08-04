Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Friday reported a loss of $11.9 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Friday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 million.

