PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $209.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.