PPL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $112 million. The…

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

