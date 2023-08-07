PowerSchool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $173.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PowerSchool said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $688 million to $694 million.

