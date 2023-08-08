PowerFleet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period.

