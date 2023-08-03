Power Integrations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $123.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.