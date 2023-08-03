Potbelly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its second quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $126.6 million in the period.

