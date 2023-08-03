Post Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $89.6…

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

