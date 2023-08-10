Polymet Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
