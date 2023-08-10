Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Polymet Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Polymet Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up