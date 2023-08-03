Plymouth Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $19.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 45 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.6 million, or 8 cents per share.

Plymouth Industrial, based in Boston, posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.8 million.

Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.84 to $1.86 per share.

