Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $236.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $260.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.4 million.

Plug Power expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

