Playtika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $642.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.9 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.