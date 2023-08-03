PlayAGS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $851,000. On a…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $851,000.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $89.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.2 million.

PlayAGS shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.83, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

