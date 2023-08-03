Playa Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.6…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $248 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.