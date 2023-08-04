Plains GP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $48 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $48 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $11.6 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.84 billion.

