Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.68 billion.

