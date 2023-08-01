Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $708 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.3 million.

