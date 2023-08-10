Pineapple Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

Pineapple Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

