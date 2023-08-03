Physicians Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Milwaukee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $61.2 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.5 million, or 5 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.8 million.

