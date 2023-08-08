PHX Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41,000 in…

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41,000 in its second quarter.

The Texas, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 million.

