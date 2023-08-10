Phunware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 million.

