Phoenix New Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $21.9 million to $24.6 million.

