Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Phoenix New Media: Q2…

Phoenix New Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 16, 2023, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $21.9 million to $24.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up